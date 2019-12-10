|
|
Ruby Williams
Poughkeepsie - Ruby Mae Williams, 77, passed away at home on December 5, 2019. She was born March 8, 1942 in Fort Gaines, GA to the late Raliegh and Anna Lee Williams.
After graduating High School she worked as the Housekeeping manager of Holiday Inn Express for 25 years. On June 16, 1962 she married James Thomas Williams, who predeceased her in 1999. They were married 37 years.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Hashim Nuraldin (Sherelle), Steven, Andy and Anna Williams; sister Earline Whitted; Aunt Florina Wright; grandchildren Rhason, Quandesha, Jemaine, Gregory, Jamel, Julllian, Steven Jr., De'John, Niam, Toshena, Kanema, Theodore, Shamel; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her daughters Bridgette and Lynne Williams, her grandparents Henry and Evelyn Wright and brother-in-law Perry Whitted.
Calling hour will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, 10:30am-11:30am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840 with a funeral service beginning at 11:30am. Burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019