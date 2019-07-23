|
Rudolph Angelo Perini
Ghent - Rudolph Angelo Perini passed away in his sleep July 11, 2019 after a long illness.
Born to John and Margaret (Franzoni) Perini in 1932, he is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan Martoglio Perini, his children, Nancy Perini Chin, Rudolph (Michelle) Perini, and John (Janet) Perini. He has one grandchild, Matthew Chin, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Rudy was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in Korea as a Communication Specialist in the Army. He met his wife, Joan, on a commuter train to New York City and Joan and he were married six months later.
He graduated from Blair Academy in Blairstown, NJ. Using the GI bill, he studied part-time at Fairleigh Dickinson University earning a BS degree in electrical engineering. He worked three jobs at the same time. Rudy was a long time IBM employee. In addition, he raised Bob White quail on a small farm in Clinton Corners, NY. He earned a black belt in Tai Kwon Do, and taught karate at Vassar College and Clinton Corners Town Hall. He was the Justice of the Peace in the town of Clinton from 1976-1984. He volunteered as the Recreation Commissioner, was on the town board, and coached Little and Junior League baseball. In 1981, Rudy and his son, Rudy, bought a plane and both obtained their private pilot's licenses in 1981. In retirement, he taught Private Pilot Ground School at Dutchess Community College and was a flight instructor.
In his later years, he enjoyed his role as family patriarch and advisor for four generations of the Perini family. He will be remembered for his quick wit, quirky sense of humor, and devotion to his wife without whom he would not have aged as gracefully.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday August 17th from the St James R.C. Church Chatham, New York. A Calling hour will be from 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Columbia Greene 47 Liberty St. Catskill, N.Y. 12414 or to one's . For on-line condolences visit wenkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 23, 2019