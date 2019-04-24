|
|
Rudolph Rosler
PLEASANT VALLEY - Rudolph Rosler, 86 of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in New York City on August 21, 1932, he was the son of the late Otto and Frieda Rosler
Rudy grew up in Ardsley, NY and graduated from Ardsley High School. Following his high school graduation, he worked at his family's restaurant in Ardsley. He then entered the military and served his country with the US Army during the Korean War. After his military service, Rudy had several careers. The most recent being a property manager and he also worked for the Scarsdale School District. After retirement he moved to Pleasant Valley with his wife Gail.
He enjoyed cooking, reading, music and gardening. He loved spending time at the home of his niece and nephew, Trish and Scott. His infectious sense of humor was well known by everyone he knew. Rudy did volunteer work at Vanderbilt Mansion Garden Association.
Rudy is survived by his 3 sons; Paul Rosler and his wife Qi Qi, Brian Rosler and his wife Deborah and Patrick Rosler and his wife Vanessa; his 7 grandchildren, Nathan, Ben, Rachel, Lexi, Jeremy, Kira and Kayla; his great grandchild Dante; his sisters, Virginia and Gertrude ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Gail Karcher Rosler in 2009 and his sister Linda Strausser in 1998.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 4 - 7 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 pm during the visitation. Interment will take place on Monday, April 29 at 10 am in St. Peter's Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial donations may be made in Rudy's memory to Frederick W. Vanderbilt Garden Association, P.O. Box 239, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 24, 2019