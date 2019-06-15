Services
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
View Map
Russell Cronin Jr. Obituary
Russell Cronin, Jr.

HYDE PARK - Russell L. Cronin, Jr., 64, of Hyde Park passed away at his residence on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Born in Cheverly, Maryland on February 4, 1955, he was the son of the late Clinton H. McDonald and Frances Mahaffey McDonald who survives in Georgia.

Russell served his country with the US Army and US Army Reserves. He worked in construction with Double K Construction in Hyde Park.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Wendy Donegan Cronin; his children, Renee` Barnhart, Samantha Cronin, Clinton Cronin, Justin Donegan and step daughter Regina Crawford; his 6 grandchildren; his brother, Barry McDonald; his sisters, Sharon McDonald and Rhonda Morris. He was predeceased by his sister and brother, Donna Stokes and Michael Cronin.

Visitation will be Monday, June 17 from 11 am - 1 pm at Allen Funeral Home,1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home during the visitation at 12:30 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

For directions and condolences please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 15, 2019
