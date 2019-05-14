|
Russell E. Gilmore, Jr.
PLEASANT VALLEY - Russell E. Gilmore, Jr., from Pleasant Valley, 85, passed away on Sunday May 12, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on June 23, 1933, Russell was the son of Russell Sr. and Leona Gilmore (both pre-deceased). He had four siblings: three sisters, Shirley Poilucci (Hughsonville), Jean (White) Conover (pre-deceased, formerly of New Paltz), Judith Downing (Wife of James, Hyde Park and one brother, Donald Gilmore (Ohio). Russ and Jeanne have many nieces and nephews. Russ is also survived by one brother-in-law, Virgil Ronk, husband of Sandra Ronk, Modena.
On June 22, 1951 in Highland, He married Jeanne B. Ronk and had two children: Russell Gilmore 3rd and his wife, Susan (Highland) and daughter, Lori Gilmore-Morris and her late husband, Michael (Wappingers Falls). Russ and Jeanne have two grandsons who they adore: Scott Morris and Luke Morris (both of Wappingers Falls). Their marriage was a shining example to all, of what love looked like, still holding hands on a daily basis after sixty years of marriage. They moved to Pleasant Valley early in their marriage and remain active members at Saint Stanislaus Church
Following graduation from Poughkeepsie High School, Russell joined the U.S. Naval Reserve as a 2nd Class Radioman, serving on the USS Missouri. He would serve ten years in that role until his honorable discharge.
Russell first worked as Montgomery Wards as a repairman and would later join IBM as a draftsman. Graduating from Dutchess Community College with a degree in art, Russell began to advance through the ranks of plant management and was assigned to IBM East Fishkill, where he attained roles as a Senior Records Manager and Personnel Manager. During his time at IBM, Russell earned a Law Degree from the Blackstone School of Law and was assigned to oversee the protection of corporate secrets during the Anti-Trust lawsuits. For many years, he traveled globally to inspect records management operations, taking him to France and Germany, as well as many cities throughout the USA.
Outside of his work at IBM, Russell also owned a mail-order stamp collection company, Geni Stamp Company, which sponsored many Pleasant Valley baseball teams. He and a partner ran PAR Associates Construction Company which built and sold vacation homes, typically near waterways. He also earned a Real Estate licensed and worked for McNiff Realty in the City of Poughkeepsie. He continued with his art, painting several paintings throughout the decades, and was honored to have a picture published in the TV Guide magazine.
Following his 1984 retirement from IBM, Russell earned his securities licenses and opened a successful tax preparation and financial management company under his own name. This company kept him very busy for many years and he faithfully served several hundreds of clients each year. He also volunteered many hours to the Town of Pleasant Valley as a financial advisor under Town Supervisor, Penny Hickman.
When he would break away from his many endeavors, he loved a round of golf, dealing a few hands of poker or just taking care of his home and his yard. He and Jeanne would often go for "rides" with no special destination and would enjoy a nice lunch with their friends of many years. Russell made the most of his life; liked the challenges of his work and he always loved his family and community.
A wake will be held at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley on Thursday May 16th from 4pm-7pm, Catholic mass will be Friday May 17th, 10:00am at St. Stanislaus Church, Pleasant Valley and his burial will follow mass at St. Peter's Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pleasant Valley Rescue Squad. For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019