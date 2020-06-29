Russell Steinmetz Stocker, Jr.
Wappingers Falls - Russell Steinmetz Stocker Jr., 97, died peacefully at his home on June 17, 2020.
Born in Bangor, PA on October 29, 1922, he was the son of Russell Steinmetz Stocker Sr. and Beatrice Deshler Stocker. He was a graduate of the Academy of Aeronautics, LaGuardia Airport, Long Island, NY. Russell proudly served our country as a Sergeant and Flight Engineer in the US Army Air Corps during World War II in the European & Middle East Theaters. An area resident since 1950, he retired from IBM Poughkeepsie after 35 years of service as a New Products Project Manager and Program Administer.
Russell was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls for more than 60 years where he had served as a church Elder. He was a member of the Saratoga Battle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Arlington American Legion Post 1302 and a life member of the Mid Hudson Radio Control and Model Club. He enjoyed playing his Pedal Steel Guitar and was a member of the Pedal Steel Guitar Association of America in Floral Park, NY. He enjoyed spending summers at his cottage on Embden Pond, Maine where he was a member of the Embden Pond Lake Association.
Russell was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Eileen Piper. They now are together again in Heaven. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Sandra R. Ferguson and the late Donald Ferguson (deceased June 20, 2020) of Lexington, SC, Russell S. Stocker III and Kathleen Stocker of Lexington, SC, Mary E. and Mark Stephenson of Jericho, VT, Laura J. Stocker of Hopewell Junction, NY, and Janet L. and John Bartow of Ballston Spa, NY; his sister, Ruth Strickland of Ashville, NC; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand child.
A Memorial Service will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls, 2568 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Please visit Russell's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.