Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
1932 - 2019
Russell Trotta Obituary
Russell Trotta

LaGrange - Russell J. Trotta, 86, an area resident for 55 years and formerly of Mount Vernon, died on March 30, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Mount Vernon on September 1, 1932, he was the son of Joseph and Palma (DeBlasi) Trotta. Russell proudly served our country in the Military Police for the US Army during the Korean War. In the 1970s, Russell started his career as a Real Estate Broker for Sidney Diamond. He then worked for Reiger Homes. He retired as a Right of Way Agent for the New York State Department of Transportation. Following his retirement, he worked as a transporter for Friendly Honda. He enjoyed golfing, and was a member of the LaGrange Republican Club. Russell will forever be remembered for his sarcasm and great sense of humor.

Russell is survived by his children, Brian J. Trotta of Wyoming, Palma Trotta of Wappingers Falls, Valentina Corrado of LaGrange, Terri Trotta of Poughkeepsie, and Christine Trotta of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren, Samantha Harper, Beverly Thrash, Theresa Corrado, and Deanna Corrado; his former wife, Mary Frances Trotta; his brother, Frank Trotta of Greenville, NC; his niece, Ann Marie Trotta; and his nephew, Robert Trotta.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a funeral service at 7pm with military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Russell's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
