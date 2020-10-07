Ruth A. Stillwell
Rensselaer - Ruth A. Stillwell, 95, of Rensselaer, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at The Pines at Catskill Nursing Facility. Ruth was born September 8, 1925, in Troy, New York, the daughter of the late William and Anna Brown.
Ruth loved to travel and loved to spend time with her large family especially all her grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed gardening, playing Pinochle and board games.
Ruth was an Executive Secretary for NYS Education Department.
She was Predeceased by her husband Richard Stillwell Sr. a daughter Tricia Ammerman, and stepdaughter Eileen Sheehan, her siblings Victor, Floyd, Chester, Harold Brown, Ethel Miller, Mildred DeFreest, and Hilda Haff.
Survivors include her children Glenn (Shirley) Cunningham, Bruce (Jamie) Cunningham, Gary (Sharon) Cunningham, Mark (Christina) Cunningham, and Kevin (Eileen) Cunningham; Stepchildren Bonnie (Ken) DeFazio, Richard (Stephanie) Stillwell Jr., Victor Stillwell, Vicki Stillwell,
She is also survived by 19 Grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours 1-3 on Saturday October 10th with a memorial Service to follow at the Rockefeller funeral home 165 Columbia Tpk. Rensselaer. friends and family may also participate via zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2519808581
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruth's name to a charity of the donor's choice
.