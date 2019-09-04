|
|
Ruth Ann Hansen Torsone
Highland - Ruth Ann Hansen Torsone, 103, a longtime resident of Highland, passed away peacefully on September1,2019.
Mrs. Torsone attended a one-room school house from 3rd to 10th grade at Geneva School District, then graduated from Ticonderoga High School, class of 1935. She went on to pursue her education and graduated from Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1938.
She then became a Registered Nurse at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She was a discharge nurse on the pediatric floor and an assistant night supervisor, and worked in those positions until she married.
From 1941 to 1952 she did general and private duty nursing at Vassar. In 1952, when the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. expanded into Highland, Mrs. Torsone worked as a Licensed Funeral Director with her husband Guy, serving the families of Highland and the surrounding Communities.
She was a life member of the Mid-Hudson Senior Citizens in Highland, the former Victory Lodge of Poughkeepsie and the Court Nilan #985 Catholic Daughters of America in Highland. Mrs. Torsone was also a member of St. Rita's Society and St. Ann's Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Italian Center, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elk's Club#275, the Vassar Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, all of Poughkeepsie, the Highland Grange, and the Health Volunteers of the Town of Lloyd.
Mrs. Torsone was born on February 25, 1916 in Waterloo, NY. She was the daughter of the late George M. and Marie Laude Hansen.
On November 24, 1940 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, she married Guy J.Torsone. Mr. Torsone predeceased her on October 22, 1984.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Marey Quey, Judith Aunkst, Dale Courtney, Janet Asselt, Sr. Theresa Torsone, Michele Valentino, Anita Torsone Freer (David), Johnna Torsone (John McKeon), Howard N. Farnsworth and John Parker Farnsworth. Additional survivors include her great nieces and
nephews, Lisa Badyna, Guy Valentino, Carolann Valentino, John Beck, Robert Valentino, Christopher McKeon, Katie McKeon and her great great nieces and nephews, Mia and Emma Beck, Olyvia Badyna,Dane McKeon, JJ and Annie Curran, Nicholas and Sophia Valentino and several other great great nieces, nephews and cousins. Also, her "niece", helpmate, caregiver and friend, Ida Sutton, and the entire beloved Highland and surrounding Communites.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Hansen Courtney, Alyce Hendrix Angelucci, Georgetta H. Parker, her cousin Edna Parker Farnsworth, her nephews, Michael J. Torsone, Robert Valentino, Frederick Freary, Harold Freary, and her niece Diane Rogers.
A Torsone family statement reads as follows:
"When Our loving aunt turned 100, she was so touched by her community friends for making her birthday so special with the many cards and letters she received. She will be truly missed."
Calling hours are Friday, September 6th, from 1-7 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7th, 11:00 am at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, 55 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Church, 55 Main St. Highland, NY 12528, School Sisters of Notre Dame, SSND Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897,(check can be made payable to SSND, website is amssnd.org), the American Hemochromatosis Society, P.O Box 950871 Lake Mary, Florida 32795-0871 or Vassar Brothers School of Nursing Alumnae Association.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 4, 2019