In Loving Memory Of:
Ruth Ann Murray
God's Garden Must be Beautiful
A year ago God looked
around his garden
and found a space.
He looked down upon the earth, and saw your tired face. he put his arms around you, and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful for he only takes the best. He knew that you were weary, and knew you were in pain.
He knew that you would never, be well on earth again. He saw the roads were getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyes, and ,
peace to thine.
We miss you a lot, but we know you
at peace
Your Husband Joe.
Children Joe, Kathy, Brian, Ann,
Maureen , and Stephen. All your Grandchildren
to your Great Great Grand daughter, we love you
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019