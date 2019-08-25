Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann Murray In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of:

Ruth Ann Murray

God's Garden Must be Beautiful



A year ago God looked

around his garden

and found a space.

He looked down upon the earth, and saw your tired face. he put his arms around you, and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful for he only takes the best. He knew that you were weary, and knew you were in pain.

He knew that you would never, be well on earth again. He saw the roads were getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyes, and ,

peace to thine.

We miss you a lot, but we know you

at peace

Your Husband Joe.

Children Joe, Kathy, Brian, Ann,

Maureen , and Stephen. All your Grandchildren

to your Great Great Grand daughter, we love you
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.