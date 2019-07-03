Ruth D. Bleda



Lagrange, New York - Ruth D, Bleda, 91, of LaGrangeville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 1, 2019. She was born in Boston to Carmela and Vito Dellairo and graduated from Hastings-on-the-Hudson High School in 1945. She married Walter Bleda in 1946 and together they raised eight children.



Walter owned a construction company and she worked alongside him showing houses to future buyers. She later took bookkeeping classes and worked in the accounting o?ce at the Pennysaver in Yorktown until her retirement in 1992. She and Walter moved to Oregon where they traveled, enjoyed going to casinos and working on their gold claim. After Walter passed in 1998, Ruth moved to LaGrangeville to be with her family. She was very active at Holy Trinity Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister up until a few years ago.



Through the years, Ruth made many lasting friendships. She is survived by her three sons and ?ve daughters, Paul Bleda (Lynn), Marguerite Dinsmore (Dennis), Judy Bleda-Hanselman (Arthur Jones), Carl Bleda (Linda), Penny Gunerman (Thomas), George Bleda (Debbie), Susan Bleda (Frank Ginder), Christine Hollar (John), 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was spending time and traveling with her family.



Calling hours will be held from 5pm to 8 p.m., on Friday July 5, 2019 at Timothy P., Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie Doyle Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 9:45am at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie on Saturday July 6, 2019 and burial will follow immediately at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 101 Mill Street, Putnam Valley.



