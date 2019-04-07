|
Ruth D. Halstead
Highland, NY - Ruth D. Halstead passed peacefully in her sleep at home, in the care of her family on April 4, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1926 and was a lifelong resident of Highland, NY, and a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland.
She was devoted to her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Calvin J. Halstead Sr, and her grandson, Joshua Dapp. She is survived by her sister, Katherine Campbell, her son Calvin J. Halstead Jr. and his wife Mary Halstead, her daughter Ruth Ann Dapp and her husband Edmund Dapp, her grandchildren Jonathan Dapp, Melissa Goodrich, Danielle Dapp, Meredith Ferrante, Calvin J. Halstead III and their spouses, and 9 great-grandchildren.
A private burial took place. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hudson Valley Hospice for their support in caring for her.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019