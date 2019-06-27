|
Ruth Dawson Galloway
Wappingers Falls - Ruth Dawson Galloway, age 86, of Wappingers Falls, New York passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Born the second oldest of six children in Newark, New Jersey on May 3, 1933, to the late Preston Dawson and Emma McLeod Dawson and the wife of Josephus Galloway. Ruth was a graduate of Southside (Shabazz) High School in Newark, NJ. She was a self-employed seamstress working out of her home. She was a faithful member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Wappingers Falls, NY.
Ruth was a very talented seamstress who loved to create beautiful garments. She was an avid baker who also delighted in working in her garden, canning fruits and vegetables, and tending to her flowers. She was a woman of tremendous faith who deeply enjoyed working as a missionary. Many sought Ruth's guidance as spiritual counselor. She brought great comfort to so many. She was a true matriarch of her extended family who loved her very much. Her gentle tone, warm smile, and loving spirit will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her husband Josephus; sons, Keith and Kori; brother, Clyde Dawson of West Orange, NJ; sister, Carolyn Dawson, Newark, NJ, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Ruth Galloway to the , PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901.
Mrs. Galloway will repose 10-11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine St., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Mrs. Sandra Galloway-Baker will officiate. Interment at Wappingers Rural Cemetery, Wappingers Falls, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 27, 2019