1/1
Ruth H. Lithgow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth H. Lithgow

Poughkeepsie, NY - Poughkeepsie - Ruth H. Lithgow, age 97 of Poughkeepsie passed peacefully after a short stay at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Ruth was born in Manhattan, NY in November, 1922, the daughter of William and Ruth (Gerber) Kohl. Ruth was a graduate of New York City schools. In Northport, LI, NY in September, 1956 Ruth married Thomas R. Lithgow. Their union was blessed with 47 years. Mr. Lithgow preceded Ruth in death in September, 2003. Ruth is predeceased by her beloved sister Virginia Halfmann (August 2007).

Mom is survived by her four sons and their spouses: Thomas J and Jeanne Lithgow, Garden City, LI, NY; William Lithgow, Poughkeepsie;

Daniel and Ada Lithgow, Orlando FL; Timothy and Camille Lithgow, Wappingers Falls. Ruth was a devoted step mom to Norman Lithgow, Lyndell Bleyer and her spouse and Gary Bleyer. Grandma Ruth is survived by her granddaughter Michelle and her husband Peter and her grandsons: Steven, Matthew, Kevin and Randy. Aunt Ruth is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a communicant of Saint Martin De Porres Church, Poughkeepsie. Mom always had words of encouragement and a helpful hand for anyone

in need. She was a devoted friend to many. Mom enjoyed lunches and dinners with family and friends, she enjoyed the change of seasons in the Hudson Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 10th 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Church. In observance of New York State guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside the church and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside.

A Memorial Service followed by the internment of both Ruth and her husband's ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Saint Martin De Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 or Meals on Wheels of Wappingers Falls, 2568 South Ave, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved