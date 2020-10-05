Ruth H. Lithgow
Poughkeepsie, NY - Poughkeepsie - Ruth H. Lithgow, age 97 of Poughkeepsie passed peacefully after a short stay at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Ruth was born in Manhattan, NY in November, 1922, the daughter of William and Ruth (Gerber) Kohl. Ruth was a graduate of New York City schools. In Northport, LI, NY in September, 1956 Ruth married Thomas R. Lithgow. Their union was blessed with 47 years. Mr. Lithgow preceded Ruth in death in September, 2003. Ruth is predeceased by her beloved sister Virginia Halfmann (August 2007).
Mom is survived by her four sons and their spouses: Thomas J and Jeanne Lithgow, Garden City, LI, NY; William Lithgow, Poughkeepsie;
Daniel and Ada Lithgow, Orlando FL; Timothy and Camille Lithgow, Wappingers Falls. Ruth was a devoted step mom to Norman Lithgow, Lyndell Bleyer and her spouse and Gary Bleyer. Grandma Ruth is survived by her granddaughter Michelle and her husband Peter and her grandsons: Steven, Matthew, Kevin and Randy. Aunt Ruth is survived by her nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a communicant of Saint Martin De Porres Church, Poughkeepsie. Mom always had words of encouragement and a helpful hand for anyone
in need. She was a devoted friend to many. Mom enjoyed lunches and dinners with family and friends, she enjoyed the change of seasons in the Hudson Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 10th 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Church. In observance of New York State guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside the church and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside.
A Memorial Service followed by the internment of both Ruth and her husband's ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Saint Martin De Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 or Meals on Wheels of Wappingers Falls, 2568 South Ave, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
