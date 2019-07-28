|
Ruth L. Reid
Hyde Park - Ruth L. Reid, 97, of Hyde Park, NY passed away at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Poughkeepsie on September 18, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Winfield Scott and the late Stella L. Detweiler Merritt. Ruth married George O. Reid on July 19, 1956 in Elkton, MD and he predeceased her. Ruth had worked for IBM for 36 years in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, as well as an apple orchard that her and her husband owned in LaGrange, NY. She was an active woman who was an avid golfer and bowler earning her many trophies. She loved to travel and had visited several countries. Ruth enjoyed hosting lavish parties, lobster bakes and gathering for card parties. She was an extremely generous woman, who donated to many charities, her favorite being The Humane Society and ASPCA. She loved animals, especially cats and owned more than 32 during her lifetime, keeping photo books of all. Her friends were dear to her and she held those friendships over 50 years. Ruth is survived by her sister Julia Rose of Poughkeepsie, her brother Raymond Merritt of FL, nieces Robin Day of Staatsburg, Sherry Moon of Red Hook, Carol Rose of Poughkeepsie, Donna Rose of CA, Marleen Mireles of FL and Dawn Templin of FL. Additionally, she is survived by her nephews Richard Rose, CA, Ron Reader, NY and her goddaughter Sandy Cahill, FL., as well as several great nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother Walter Merritt and sister Rita Elderkin. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Service will be held at 7:30pm during visitation. Burial will be private at the convenience of the Family. The Family wishes to thank Meals on Wheels of Hyde Park and Hospice for all their help and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society or ASPCA. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 28 to July 31, 2019