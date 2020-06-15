Ruth Russell
1919 - 2020
Ruth E. Russell, 101, of Poughkeepsie, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie.



Born on April 15, 1919, in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Emil and Emily Merzbacher Schaefer. She married John D. Russell, Sr., on February 21, 1943 in Glendale, NY. Her husband of 63 years died on September 9, 2006.



Ruth attended Pace Institute. Ruth retired in from the United States Postal Service, Lake Lincolndale, NY, where she became the Postmaster.



Surviving are her daughter, Irene Russell, Hyde Park, her son and daughter-in-law, John D. & Judy Russell, Plattsburgh, and her grandchildren, Amanda and Jackson Abood, both of Fort Collins, CO.

Cremation took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Ruth will be buried privately and quietly on the family farm in Oneonta, NY.



Ruth's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Doctors Without Borders USA, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, NY 21741 or online at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
