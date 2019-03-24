Services
1922 - 2019
Ruthada Hummel Obituary
Ruthada Hummel

Poughkeepsie - Ruthada Hummel, 96, resident of Poughkeepsie, New York since 2010, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. Born in Endicott, New York on August 19, 1922, Ruthada was the daughter of the late Edith Ruth (Hughes) and Philip Max Epstein-Clark. She received her M.A. in Education from S.U.N.Y. College at Buffalo. On June 2, 1945 Ruthada married the late Glenn Oliver Hummel, then a pilot in the U.S. Navy Air Corps. Before coming to Poughkeepsie, she lived in Orchard Park, New York for over fifty years. She is survived by her children Holly K Hummel of Poughkeepsie, Christopher Hummel of Sunshine Valley, New Mexico and her grandson Theodore Mori Hummel.

For a number of years, Ruthada was the director-teacher of the Sally Bowen Nursery School in Derby, New York. She later taught for over 20 years at the Lancaster New York senior high school. An accomplished, creative seamstress, writer and fine cook, she shared her kind, caring and whimsical being by volunteering with Meals On Wheels, Planned Parenthood and Friends of the Library. In retirement her great joy was to continue teaching as a one-on-one mentor to young people preparing for the G.E.D. and New York State Regents examinations.

Friends and family will gather at a later date for a celebration of Ruthada's life. If you wish to make a donation in her memory please consider a or: Sadie's Place N.Y. of Poughkeepsie, H.O.P.E. of Beacon, New York or Hudson Valley Hospice. We are extremely grateful to them all for providing Ruthada so much kind and loving care.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
