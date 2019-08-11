|
Ryan A. Moyer
Poughkeepsie, New York - Ryan A. Moyer of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 3, 2019, he was 48 years old.
Ryan attended Stissing Mountain High School. He was employed by Taconic DDSO for almost 27 years.
Ryan was an avid lover of his 80's music, a NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan and a big Yankees fan.
Ryan was predeceased by his father Edward Decker, sister Rhonda Moyer-Wood and nephew Joseph Moyer.
Ryan is survived by his wife Jennifer Moyer, his beloved children Dylan, Vanessa and Emma Moyer, his mother Anna Moyer, his brother Robert Moyer and his wife Christina, sisters Katherine Moyer and Karen Hottes, his Aunt Dottie Hughes and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling Hours will held Monday from 4pm to 7:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie New York 12603, a Funeral Service will follow at 7:30pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019