Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan Allen Heilimann


1981 - 2019
Ryan Allen Heilimann Obituary
Ryan Allen Heilimann

Staatsburg - Ryan Allen Heilimann, 37, of Staatsburg, left this life for the next, unexpectedly, on July 1, 2019, at St Francis Hospital of Hartford, CT. He was surrounded by several of those closest to him, as he went to be with the LORD.

Born October 23, 1981, in Poughkeepsie, he is survived by his mother, Melissa Moore, of Poughkeepsie; his father, Robin Heilimann and his step-mother, Angel (Mayhan) Heilimann, of Beech Bottom, WV; his siblings, sister, Kristen-Anne (Heilimann) Nace, her husband, Ken and their children, Jillian and Wallace, of Ft Wayne, IN; sister, Heather (Heilimann) Evans, and her children, Parker and Carroll, of Columbia, SC; brother, Robert Heilimann, his girlfriend, Alayna Tavarez, and their children Jace Tavarez and Sky Heilimann of Stroudsburg, PA; step-sister Jessye (Hood) Starcher, her husband Branden and their child, Maverick, of Follansbee, WV; his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Carol Heilimann of Mt. Pocono, PA; his uncle, Raymond Heilimann of Staatsburg, his aunt, Deborah (Heilimann) Hunter and her husband, Richard and his child, Megan; his aunt, Ruth (Moore) Krebbs, of Florida, his aunt, Diana Moore, of Las Vegas, NV; his uncle, James Moore, of Beekman; his furry friend, Jazz; as well as numerous other family members, friends, employees, customers and former hockey teammates.

He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle. He was a caring and fair boss to his employees as well as an honest, detail oriented professional to his customers. He was a fun, loyal teammate to all those he played hockey with from his start at age 12 with the Dutchess Hawks to Roosevelt HS varsity to juniors with the Troy, NY Uncle Sam's club.

Ryan was the owner of his own business, "A New Beginning Construction", where he had been voted "Best Home Remodeler in the Hudson Valley, by the Better Business Bureau five consecutive years . He worked at Northwestern Human Services out of Newburgh, teaching underprivileged, troubled youth carpentry skills as a means for their betterment. Ryan studied at Dutchess Community College, as well as Hanley Wood University and Penn Foster School of Carpentry. Ryan graduated from FD Roosevelt HS in 2000.

Ryan touched the hearts of many people in the short time he was with us. Those who knew Ryan - even briefly - lost a shining light in their lives.

Calling hours will be Monday July 8, from 5 to 8 PM, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.

For directions or to send an online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019
