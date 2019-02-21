Ryan M. Howard



Rhinebeck - Ryan M. Howard, 34, lost his battle to addiction on February 20, 2019.



Ryan was a graduate of Rhinebeck High School and attended the University of Buffalo. He was a carpenter and member of the Carpenter's Union Local 279. Ryan was an expert fisherman and an avid outdoorsman; as a youth he fished in the Landsmankill Fishing Contest and was the champion fisherman many times. He loved animals, especially his dog Gaia.



Ryan was born March 19, 1984 in Rhinebeck, he is the son of Karen Miller Hansen of Rhinebeck and Marcus Howard of Red Hook.



Ryan was a special part of his family; he is survived by those who loved him most, his mother and step-father Karen and Sean Hansen, his father Marcus Howard, his brother and sister-in-law Sean and Heather Howard and their sons Charlie and Ben (Ryan loved and adored his nephews); his brother Matthew Hansen; his maternal grandparents Richard and Janet Miller; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Calling hours are Friday, 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market ST., Rhinebeck. A memorial service and celebration of life will follow the calling hours at 6 PM.



To help those struggling with addiction, donations in memory of Ryan are requested to M.A.R.C. 61 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or marc.us.com.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 21, 2019