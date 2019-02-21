Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan M. Howard


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ryan M. Howard Obituary
Ryan M. Howard

Rhinebeck - Ryan M. Howard, 34, lost his battle to addiction on February 20, 2019.

Ryan was a graduate of Rhinebeck High School and attended the University of Buffalo. He was a carpenter and member of the Carpenter's Union Local 279. Ryan was an expert fisherman and an avid outdoorsman; as a youth he fished in the Landsmankill Fishing Contest and was the champion fisherman many times. He loved animals, especially his dog Gaia.

Ryan was born March 19, 1984 in Rhinebeck, he is the son of Karen Miller Hansen of Rhinebeck and Marcus Howard of Red Hook.

Ryan was a special part of his family; he is survived by those who loved him most, his mother and step-father Karen and Sean Hansen, his father Marcus Howard, his brother and sister-in-law Sean and Heather Howard and their sons Charlie and Ben (Ryan loved and adored his nephews); his brother Matthew Hansen; his maternal grandparents Richard and Janet Miller; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours are Friday, 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market ST., Rhinebeck. A memorial service and celebration of life will follow the calling hours at 6 PM.

To help those struggling with addiction, donations in memory of Ryan are requested to M.A.R.C. 61 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or marc.us.com.

To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
Download Now