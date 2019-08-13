|
|
Ryan O'Keefe
East Fishkill - Ryan Thomas O'Keefe, a lifelong local area resident, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.
He was born in Poughkeepsie on April 24, 1983. Ryan attended local schools and graduated from John Jay High School in 2001. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who enjoyed riding his motorcycle or bicycle in addition to other outdoor sports. He valued the importance of physical fitness and was also an avid reader. Ryan loved life and will be remembered for his spirit of compassion. More than anything else, he cherished his family.
Ryan was a fantastic son and is survived by his mother, Patricia O'Keefe-Nolan and his stepfather, Thomas Nolan. Additional survivors include his sister, Stacey O'Keefe along with her children Laila & Enzo; his grandmother, Angelina Tuczynski; his stepbrother, Ryan Nolan; his stepsister, Lisa Nolan; his stepsister, Shannon Nolan along with her children David, Mason, and Maverick; his aunts & uncles, Larry & Sue Tuczynski, Ann & Anthony "Tony" Ferri (his godfather), Alice Brooks, Patricia Link & family, and Isabelle Ferri; his cousins, Nicole Cardoso & family and Megan Ferri; as well as many other loving relatives & friends.
Ryan is now walking hand in hand with his father, Thomas L. O'Keefe, who predeceased him in 1990. He was also predeceased by his grandfather, Robert Tuczynski.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
For online tributes, please visit Ryan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 13, 2019