Sabino Zani Sr.
Sabino Zani Sr. Age 86 died of Cancer and heart related issues March 24 at his home. He is survived by his 13 Children, son in laws, daughter-in-laws, lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren and extended family. Sabino Sr. was born in Massa-Carrara, Toscana Italy and came here in his early 20's. He was retired from IBM, where he worked over 30 years after working at the IBM country club where he cooked. He also worked at the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie NY. He also liked to Hunt. He loved to cook for family and friends. He was also a professional Soccer player in Italy and loved to play his Accordion. He loved his children very much and would spend as much time with the family as he could. He was always happy and would always make his children smile. He was a long time resident of the village Wappingers Falls and St.Marys church. He will be truly missed. We love you Daddy and we'll see you in Heaven!!
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020