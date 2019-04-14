|
|
Sally Anne McCloskey
FISHKILL - Sally Anne McCloskey passed away on January 12, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1926 in Beacon to the late George C. and Dorothy Cooke Greene. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph V. J. McCloskey, former longtime Mayor of the Village of Fishkill. Survivors include Michael (Valerie) McCloskey, Kathleen McCloskey (Steven) Scott, Barbara McCloskey (David) McIntyre, and Margaret McCloskey (Anthony) Salamone; grandchildren, Sean McCloskey, Erin McCloskey (Anthony) Mazzuca, Kelly McCloskey, Marc Salamone, and Meghan Salamone; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Avery Mayette.
Sally Anne was a Lifetime Member of the Melzingah Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, parishioner of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Fishkill, former longtime Girl Scout leader, and past president of the Beacon Social League and the Beacon Historical Society.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 11 am at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 14, 2019