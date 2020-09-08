Sally Conroy
DOVER PLAINS - Sally A. Conroy, 69, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 2, 2020.
She was born in Queens on March 14, 1951, the daughter of Mary and Thomas Conroy. Sally was a graduate of Mater Christi High School and Queens College, and received her master's degree from Hunter College.
Sally, a devoted educator for more than 40 years, began her career as an elementary school teacher in Brooklyn. She was the Director of Early Childhood Education at the Flushing YMCA, the Vanderbilt YMCA in New York City, and Treetops Early Childhood Center in Elmsford. She had recently been employed at Astor Services Early Childhood Center in Wingdale.
Sally was a devoted daughter, and loving sister and aunt. She is survived by her adoring mother, Mary Conroy; and loving sister and brothers, Patricia Conroy-Hewitt, Thomas and James Conroy. She was a very special and caring aunt to her nieces and nephews, Kevin Conroy, Jasper Conroy, Christopher Conroy, Daniel Conroy, Allison Hewitt, Thomas Conroy, Dylan Hewitt, and Kristen Conroy; as well as her great nieces and nephews, Justin, Jasmin, and Skylar Conroy, and Thomas Siefert; and many dear lifelong friends.
Services will be private with interment in St. Denis Cemetery. A memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. Please visit Sally's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
