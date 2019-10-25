|
Sally D. Hallett
Boca Raton, Fla. - On Friday, October 18, 2019, Sally Hallett, a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Poughkeepsie, on September 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Hodges and Eileen Kimlin Hodges. She grew up in Long Island but would meet her future husband Eugene Hallett on a fateful summer vacation to upstate NY. That first summer meeting would eventually lead to Eugene proposing and their marriage on September 20, 1958.
Sally lived a productive and active life, she started her professional career as an executive secretary at IBM New York City, eventually her career would switch to the Hospitality Industry where she worked as the general manager of the Poughkeepsie Motor Inn, Ramada Inn Poughkeepsie and finally the Best Western until her retirement.
Sally had many passions in her life. She was a competitive bowler and part of a weekly bowling team, she enjoyed dancing and was quite the square dancer, but most of all she was quite the craft wiz. She had her hand into everything from pottery, crocheting intricate blanket designs, to participating in a local craft clubs like home bureau, here in Poughkeepsie.
Sally was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in the local senior club. She was a veteran bingo player! One of her favorite past times was playing cards with friends, especially Pinochle, Crowns and Phase 10!
Sally loved to travel with family and friends. Whether to tropical destinations like Aruba and Hawaii, none of those destinations would come close to creating the memories that were created during all those summer trips to the family's go to vacation spot, Wildwood NJ. It must be said though that Sally's ultimate destination was to find her way the wheel of fortune slot machine in Atlantic City! It was uncanny how lucky she was when playing a one-armed bandit
Sally loved being involved with her family and the community. You could find her driving her kids to various activities and sporting events. On summer weekends, you could find Sally traveling as a support mom for her children and friends who were participating in the weekly Drum Corp. competitions and community parades. She was part of the Riverman Drum and Bugle Corps and the Hudson Valley Indians Drum and Bugle Corp. You could find Sally helping repair a torn uniform or offering water to one of the marchers on the parade route, Sally was always there to lend a helping hand. That's just who Sally was.
Sally was sadly predeceased by her son, Ken Hallett. A long-time restaurateur in Poughkeepsie. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gene Hallett,
her three children, Kevin Hallett, Whitney Druker and Eileen Truitt and her husband, Jim Truitt. In addition, she has six grandchildren, Ashley Wennersten and her husband Matt Wennersten, Chelsea Martin, Tristen Truitt, Trent Truitt, Cassandra Druker and Samantha Druker. Sally was also blessed with 3 great grandchildren, Lena Martin, Nola Martin and Gabriella Wennersten. She would also like to include her cute and adorable dog, Lacy.
Calling hours will be from 10am to 12pm at WM. G. Miller and Son Funeral home, 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603. Services will be 12 Noon in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Sally helped set up a memorial scholarship fund in her son's name, Ken Hallett. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request that you please send a donation to:
Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Attn: Christine Kolosky,
131 Boardman Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Please write in the memo field, Ken Hallett scholarship. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
