Sally Lue Metcalf
Dover Plains - Sally Lue Metcalf, 67, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mrs. Metcalf was a Residential Unit Supervisor at Taconic DDSO for 39 years retiring in 2015.
Born on February 10, 1953 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Edith (Hoag) Boyd. Mrs. Metcalf was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1971. On April 10, 1971 in Wingdale, NY, she married William H. Metcalf who survives at home.
Mrs. Metcalf was the choir director, church clerk and a trustee of the Dover First Baptist Church in Wingdale, NY. She was also a life member of the Chestnut Ridge Rod and Gun Club. Mrs. Metcalf favorite hobbies included gardening and caring for her animals with her beloved husband, Bill. Most of all she loved following her grandchildren's educational accomplishments and was the biggest fan of their sports activities.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Metcalf is survived by two daughters, Amy Twaddell, (Kurt), of Pawling, NY and Jennifer Pike (Thomas), of Quinton, VA and a son, William H. Metcalf, Jr. (Melissa), of Lenox, MA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Keith (Näiké Savain), Jonathan, Jarod, Emily and Caleb. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Boyd and sisters, Janet Sartori and Patricia Boyd.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Dover First Baptist Church, 6483 Route 55, Wingdale, NY with Pastor Anthony Bacino officiating. Church service will follow Covid-19 guidelines, seating capacity is limited. There will be a live stream of the service outside of the church. Graveside services and burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery in Wingdale, all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dover First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, Wingdale, NY 12594. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com