Sally M. Blair
Beacon - Sally Blair, 64, a resident of Beacon for thirty-years, passed away on October 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 2, 1956 in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late Lucille Vetrano and Salvador Fuscaldo. She is survived by her husband, Curtis, daughters Renée and Erica and granddaughter Hazel.
Sally attended grade school at Saint Mary's Catholic School in Yonkers. She graduated from Commerce High School, a business high school where she majored in secretarial studies. Sally worked as a secretary for the mayor of Yonkers straight out of high school. She then pursued a career as a secretary at IBM for over 10 years.
She married Curtis Blair in 1988 in Yonkers and then had her first daughter Renée a year later. Shortly after that, she moved to Beacon where she had her second daughter, Erica. She was a faithful active member of her church and a regular attendee of Al-Anon. She enjoyed going to concerts and dances and staying physically active with pilates, swimming, and walking.
Friends and family will gather on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue in Beacon from 6 to 8 pm. A Memorial Service will follow on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Fishkill Baptist Church, 107 Route 82, Fishkill, NY 12524. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing and mask-wearing must be observed inside the church and funeral home. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit www.LibbyFuneralHome.com