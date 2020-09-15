Sally O'Brien
MILLBROOK - Sally Gifford O'Brien, 93, made what she called her "great escape," on September 1, 2020, returning to the side of her beloved husband Bill to be together in heaven. She spent the last 8 years of her life living near her sister, niece and nephews in Pinehurst, NC and died after a short illness.
Sally spent her youth between Millbrook, NY and Pinehurst, NC. After her marriage to Bill O'Brien, they built a home in Millbrook across from her family's estate which was purchased by her father, Heman Gifford, in 1924. Brick House Farm neighbored Mary Flagler Cary's 2000-acre estate. Today the two properties are the Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies and the Gifford House, part of the Cary Arboretum.
Her education began at Miss Chapman's School in Pinehurst, NC held in a small colonial home in which Miss Chapman creatively taught her students practical lessons in life such as balancing bank statements, and following equities on the New York Stock Exchange. Sally continued her education at the Master's School and studied Interior Design, eventually graduating from Parson's School of Design.
Sally's life included many artistic endeavors including painting, drawing, needlework, and even creating a children's coloring book of Millbrook's historic buildings. She and her close friend Erica Wilson, a nationally known needlepoint television personality, designed and made needlepoint kneelers for the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Her needlework is seen today throughout Millbrook and she is currently being celebrated by the Millbrook Historical Society as their September Artist in a yearlong celebration of women in their "Year of the Woman's Voices & Talents."
Her Christian faith was the center of her life. She was a lifelong member of the Lyall Memorial Federated Church which still has her needlework in their church. Before moving back to Pinehurst, Sally designed, painted the canvases, and organized a cadre of needlepointers to needlepoint the beautiful kneelers in Grace Church. In addition to being a devoted Christian, Sally also had a rich sense of humor, referred to herself as SOB, and sported the same monogram on her license plate. She was always quick with a smile and a joke.
Sally loved and was loved by her many Pinehurst and Millbrook friends as well as her family including those who preceeded her in death: her parents, Heman and Harriet Gifford, husband C. William O'Brien, her daughter, Brenna O'Brien, brother Heman Gifford, Jr., and nephew Jeffery Brown. Those surviving her are her sister Ellen Brown, nieces Lisa Monroe (David), Page Gifford, Sara O'Brien, Tica O'Brien, Susan Zeynel (Charles); and nephews Timothy Brown (Sarah), Scot O'Brien (Kristen), James Stanley, and William Stanley (Andrea).
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 11:00 AM at Nine Partner's Cemetery, Millbrook, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyall Memorial Federated Church, 30 Maple Avenue, Millbrook, NY 12545.
