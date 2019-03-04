|
|
Salvatore J. Carrubba Jr.
Millbrook - Salvatore J. Carrubba, Jr., 87, a lifelong resident of Millbrook passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Millbrook on August 14, 1931, he was a son of the late Salvatore Carrubba, Sr. and Sarina Tallarita Carrubba.
Salvatore was a graduate of Millbrook High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Norwich University, Class of 1954. Following graduation he served his country with the United States Army from 1954-1956. He then began a 35 year career as an accountant with IBM.
Sal was the loving father of Rose Canavan of Philadelphia,PA, Salvatore Carrubba of Rockwood,TN, Joe Carrubba and wife Linda Carrubba of Wappingers Falls,NY and Julianne Ward and husband Brien Ward of Greenwich,CT; dear grandfather of Luke Canavan, Erika Powell, Spencer Sodokoff, Karl Ward, Ian Ward, Johanna Ward, Graham Ward, Bethany Ward, Nelson Ward and Rainee Ward; great grandfather of Abby Canavan, Ariana Canavan, Pippa Ward, Louisa Ward and Edie Ward. Also surviving are his two sisters, Grace Moriarty of Bradenton,FL and Pauline Powell and her husband Reb of Millbrook; and former wife Joyce Polonski of Calabash,NC. He was predeceased by his companion of 30 years Donna Kaplan in 2018 and brother - in - law Bud Moriarty this past week.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6 from 4-7pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, March 7 at 11 am from St. Joseph's Church, 15 North Ave., Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019