Salvatore Philip Mattracion
Beacon - Salvatore Philip Mattracion, known to everyone as "Poppie," passed away very peacefully at Wingate at Dutchess on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in the hamlet of Chelsea on December 22, 1918 he was the son of the late Marianine (Antonucci) and Fedele Matracciano. On March 24, 1940 he married the love of his life, the former Helen Seeley, who left us on January 22, 1984. Their love and devotion was an inspiration to all of us.
Poppie was a man of few words, a kind and gentle soul whose favorite phrase was "You have to take the bitter with the sweet in life." He proudly served his country during World War II in the US Navy from 1942 to 1945, seeing action at Iwo Jima (for which he earned the Bronze Star), Okinawa, Bougainville Island and the Invasion of Sicily. He cherished his bunkmates and they remained friends long after the War ended even though they were from all parts of the country. They are now all together again - so to Bags, Squeaky and Jorgy we say, "Anchors Aweigh!"
Poppie was affectionately called the "Woodchuck" for his uncanny ability to find any piece of firewood he could and well into his 90's could be found chopping and stacking his find. He never said no to going to the casino. Thank you to Al & Barbara Trotte and Karen Ninnie for making his last trip to the casino a good one!
Because of the Coronavirus we were not able to see him for the last 4 weeks and had to put our trust in the Staff at Wingate at Dutchess - and they came through in the hardest of times. We his family, thank the staff at Wingate for their utmost kindnesses and care of Poppie. We will never forget you. We would also like to thank Dr. Anwar for always being so wonderful and attentive to his needs and most especially the staff at Mid Hudson Regional, PCU Third Floor.
Besides his mother, father and wife, he was predeceased by his two sons, HM2 Philip, KIA in Viet-Nam and Ralph; his sisters, Jean Wolkowitz, Nancy Piccone and Frances Smith; his brothers, George and Anthony DelBoccio; his step-brothers, Dominic DelBoccio and Joseph Dell; his friend and companion, Dorothy Oliver.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ann (Mark) Loncto and Nancianne Horan; his daughter-in-law, Jane Mattracion; his grandchildren, Philip R. Mattracion (Anne), Breane Trotte (Keith), Meghan Wood, Trevor Wood (Natali Baez), Amber Long (Tom), Courtney Horan, Kaitlin Morse (Robert), Peter Horan, Hope Horan, Andrea Ribachonek (Eric), Kyle Mattracion (Kim), Kayleigh Gaffney (John) and Ralph Mattracion; his great grandchildren, Victoria, Elizabeth, Ty, Jordyn, Tess, Seamus, Jade, Zachary, Noah, Ella, John, Evan, Neal and Norah; many nieces and nephews.
A private visitation for immediate family will be held. Burial will be held on Saturday, April 18 at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon. A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. John the Evangelist Church, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508 or to () Castle Point Chapter #144, Castle Point, NY 12511.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020