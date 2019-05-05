Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entombment
Following Services
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum
Poughkeepsie, NY
Salvatore R. Vecchio Obituary
Salvatore R. Vecchio

Wappingers Falls, NY - Salvatore Raymond Vecchio of Wappingers Falls, NY, 83, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on January 26, 1936, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Anna Minneci Vecchio. Salvatore served in the United States Air Force as an Airman, lst Class and was honorably discharged in 1957. He worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY as an Electrical Engineer for 28 years, retiring in 1991.

Salvatore will be forever remembered by his family as a loving Father and Grandfather, for his love of model trains and being an avid HAM Radio enthusiast. He is survived by his son Robert D. Vecchio and his wife Kathleen of Bradford PA, his son Joseph R. Vecchio of Salamanca, NY, and his daughter Carol Yaworsky and her husband Nick of Bradford, PA. Also surviving are his six Grandchildren, one Great Grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be offered on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:00PM in the chapel in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum. Entombment will follow immediately after the service in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Salvatore's name to a . Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019
