Salvatore V. Scardaci
Poughkeepsie - Salvatore Vincent Scardaci passed away on April 1, 2020 after a very full life at the age of 92. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on July 26, 1927 to Antoinette (Pomorosso) and Joseph Scardaci.
Sal, better known as Sam, was a resident of Hyde Park for most of his adult life. He was the faithful and loving husband of Elisa (Lee) Scardaci for 64 years. She pre-deceased him in 2014. Together they had five children, seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.
After attending Poughkeepsie schools, Sam joined the Navy and was a World War II veteran. He then worked at Western Publishing Company for 40 years as a carpenter and a mason. Shortly thereafter, Sam worked side by side with his son Lawrence in his construction business.
Sam enjoyed bowling in many of the classic leagues in the area for years and was also an avid card player. He enjoyed watching sports, attending his kids and grandkids sporting events, and spending time with his family. He left a legacy of "hard" work as he also spent countless hours working on all five of his children's houses over the years. Sam and Lee "together" were known for their gift of hospitality. They loved having the family over their house for a home-cooked meal and hosted many pool parties and other gatherings on a regular basis. Sam was personally known for making his famous pizza. It was not unusual for him to roll out twelve pies at a time with different toppings with ease. He also worked hand in hand with Lee making home-made ravioli to enjoy throughout the year. Their generosity and love will live on in the hearts of their family forever.
Sam is survived by sons: Lawrence and his wife Debbie and Steve and his wife Laurie, and daughters: Linda Killmer, Lori Brady and her husband Jim, and Lisa Mancarella and her husband Tony. Sam is also survived by grandchildren: Mike, Chris, Sarah, Matt, Ashley, Samantha and Evan and their spouses as well as many great-grand-children. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Anna Gorges, brother-in-law Alfonso and his wife Dolores, and brother-in-law Joseph Viani and his wife Lynn and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sisters Corradina Petito of Poughkeepsie and Millie Germano of North Carolina. Brother-in-law Joseph Petito resides in Poughkeepsie, NY. Sam will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Legacies Alive at legaciesalive.com. Due to the current circumstances, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020