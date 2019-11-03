|
|
Salvatore Vinci
WINGDALE, NY - Salvatore Vinci, 79, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Mr. Vinci owned and operated Mahopac Auto Wreaking, Troy Auto Recycling and ABC Auto Recycling in Mechanicsville, NY retiring in 2005.
Born on May 4, 1940 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Delbagno) Vinci. On May 19, 1990 in Wappingers Falls, NY, he married Lorraine Wood Doyle who survives at home. An avid golfer, Mr. Vinci was a member of the Beekman Country Club in Hopewell Junction, NY, the Dutcher Golf Club in Pawling, NY and the former Harlem Valley Golf Club in Wingdale, NY. He was an ardent New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Mr. Vinci was a former member of the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Joseph Vinci and his wife, Yvette, of Dover Plains; Salvatore Vinci and his wife, Ronda, of Wingdale, NY and Richard Doyle and his wife, Sally, of Warren, CT and three daughters, Deborah Davidson of Sarasota, FL, Christina Baruffo and her husband, Tony, of Wingdale, NY and Regina Carr and her husband, Jeff of Wingdale, NY. He is also survived by two brothers, Joseph Vinci of Wingdale, NY and Robert Vinci, and his wife, Roseann, of Clinton, CT and his sister, Sister Carol Ann Vinci of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, NY.
Mr. Vinci was a beloved grandfather of 13 grandchildren: Alisa Wood, Joey, Anthony, Mark, Vinnie, Kristin, Allison and Bill Vinci; Christina Marino, Danielle Francese, Dana Romano, Amanda Carr and Anthony Baruffo and four great grandchildren, Mila and Lana Wood, Camden Baruffo and Brea Marino; three nephews, Robert, Jason and Christopher Vinci and a niece, Lisa Vinci.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, William Vinci and a brother, Richard Vinci.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Anthony Bacino officiating. Burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery in Wingdale, NY.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or at https://www.mskcc.org/. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019