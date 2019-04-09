Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
118 Cedar Valley Rd
Poughkeepsie, NY
Salvatore W. Gallo
Salvatore W. Gallo Obituary
Salvatore W. Gallo

Poughkeepsie - Salvatore W. Gallo was born on February 20, 1921 in Gela, Sicily to Giuseppe and Emanuella Gallo. On September 15, 1946 he married Cecelia Marano. His loving wife survives him along with his daughter Carole McKee and son in law Thomas McKee, his granddaughters: Kristin Beahan and Dana Jacobsen, and his great grandchildren: Connor, Caitlin and Cailey Beahan and Joshua Jacobsen. His main goal in life was the happiness of his family.

Sal proudly served in the Navy during WW II on the USS Pocomoke for the duration of the war. He also served in the Korean War. He truly was one of the last of a great generation of defenders of our nation. He worked at the FDR library and Vanderbilt Estate as a guard before becoming a City of Poughkeepsie Fireman, until his retirement. Sal was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Frank, Charles and Sebastian Gallo and his sisters Mary Reale and Jean Nenni.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, April 10th from 4pm-7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of the funeral home off Vassar St. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 11th 10am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY with a burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
