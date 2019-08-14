|
|
Salvatrice "Sally" San Felice
Hyde Park - Salvatrice "Sally" San Felice, age 96, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Pines at Poughkeepsie: Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation after a brief illness.
Sally was born Nov., 24, 1922 in the Mt Carmel section of Poughkeepsie to the late Vincenzo and Francesca (Mancarella) Palumbo. Her parents had four children, Angelina, Sabastiano, and Antonino, who were born in Sicily, and Sally, who was the youngest. She attended school in Poughkeepsie. In 1941, she married Louis San Felice who died in 1966. They had two children, Elizabeth and Frank ("Sandy"). As a bi-lingual speaker, Sally often served as translator for Italian immigrants, accompanying them to meetings and appointments. She also tutored many immigrants who pursued American citizenship.
Sally was a devoted mother, grandmother and a loyal friend. As a single parent, Sally worked for many years as an expeditor at Daystrum Electronics and Weston Electronics in Poughkeepsie, and served as office manager at J.L. Petz, Co. and several local medical offices. Sally's gregarious and generous personality fostered lifelong friendships. She was an active member of her church and local civic organizations. She enjoyed celebrating family milestones and holidays with plenty of food, music, and dancing.
Sally was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and her daughter, Elizabeth. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Frank, her five grandchildren (Vanessa Weeks and Marlo McCormack of Poughkeepsie, Thomas J. Giudice, Jr. of Connecticut, Christopher Giudice of Yonkers, and Faith San Felice of Alexandria, VA), eight great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
The San Felice family would like to extend their sincere thanks to The Pines of Poughkeepsie (particularly the second floor staff members) for their kindness and caring attention to Sally over the last year.
Family will receive friends at Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 218 Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Calling hours will be held on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie on Fri., Aug 16, 2019 at 10:00am and burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the at heart.org.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit www. torsonememorial.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019