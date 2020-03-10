|
|
Sammie "Big Sam" Curtis, Sr.
Poughkeepsie - Sammie "Big Sam" Curtis, Sr. of Poughkeepsie, New York peacefully passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Sammie was born November 20, 1950 in Midway Alabama to the late Seffie Lee Curtis and Pastor Sammie Lee Curtis Sr, where he attended and graduated high school. Shortly after in 1969, he migrated to Poughkeepsie, NY where his sister Lillie "Aunt Bell" Pipkins awaited his arrival and later married Heather Curtis. Sammie was a jack-of-all-trades "the a go-to guy". He was employed at the Manchester Garden Apartments (1970s), RoJohn's (1970s), Atlantic Design (1980s), AD Paving (1990s) and spent 27 years at Briggs Paving, LCC as a crew chief from which he retired but later returned as a paver operator at Hudson Valley Paving. He also was known for his volunteer work at the local food pantries within Dutchess County and surrounding areas.
Sammie was a firm believer in "THE GOOD LORD" which he frequently referred to him as. Sammie loved fishing, riding motorcycles, fixing cars, table games and slots, watching and attending drag racing shows, spending time with family and friends, The Nightlife, football (Dallas Cowboys), camping and loved showing off his Grill Master skills at Family barbecues.
Sammie will always be remembered for; helping others, taking care of his baby," THE CADILLAC," telling stories (" WHITE LIES") to his grandchildren, his fashionable sense of style. With his shoes, hats and sunglasses being the focus of his ensemble but most memorable to his children would be his favorite sayings "are you raising me or did I raise you or they think they're grown, but I'm their father".
Sammie leaves behind his companion of 24 years Mary Morano of Poughkeepsie, NY; Heather Curtis, a sister Lillie Bell Pipkin of Poughkeepsie, NY; 4 sons, Sammie Curtis Jr. (Alexandria), Keane Curtis, Cortland Curtis (Kassidy), Kenneth Morano all of the Poughkeepsie, New York, 5 daughters, Qiana Bennett (David), Kentoria Curtis of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kinia Parker (Curtis), Tawander Coleman (Corneilus) and Shawna Faneil all of Alabama; 3 step-daughters, Tinnesa Dias, Sparkle Kenner and Royalty Davis as well as a host of grandchildren and great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Sammie was predeceased by his mother, Seffiei Lee Curtis. His father, Pastor Sammie Lee Curtis Sr, a brother Willie Pipkins Jr. and his world, Candace J. Curtis(daughter).
Mr. Curtis will repose 10-11 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Entombment at Poughkeepsie Community Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being the Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020