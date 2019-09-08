|
Samuel Michael Robertucci
Poughkeepsie - We are saddened to share the death of Samuel Michael Robertucci - affectionately known as "Dad" "Sam" or "Papa", of Poughkeepsie. Sam passed away on September 5th 2019, surrounded by his daughter and family at Westchester Medical Center.
Sam was born on September 9th, 1950, he was the only son of, Samuel Robertucci and Rita Nocerino, of the Bronx, New York.
Sam was a man of many interests he was the owner operator of Nightingale Express of Poughkeepsie for many years. He was fortunate enough to do many things he loved, among them being partners in various deli's, a Hyde Park Police Officer and most recently the General Manger for Total Bus Corp. in Peekskill.
To know Sam was to love to Sam, he had a love for boating with his marina friends that turned family, Fast pitch softball- his team was remembered as the Fast Pitch Champions. In addition, Sam was honored in the Dutchess County Fastpitch Softball of Fame. He had a love for the New York Mets, and the New York Jets, he could often be found playing quick draw, buying scratch offs for some afternoon fun or even a quick trip to the casino. Sam was always ready to help anyone in need-his generosity and huge heart was the mark he left on so many of us.
He was a loving dad and made countless memories with his family and grandchildren, great grandchildren, spending many weekends on the sidelines of soccer and lacrosse fields, or in the seats for dance recitals. Sam rarely missed an opportunity to show how proud he was and make memories.
Survivors include his only daughter and son in law, Michelle and Bryan Haag, his granddaughter Morgan. Gloria and David Murray, Step daughter, Tami Curtis (Sadie and Gavin Shannahan), Step Sons Denny Curtis (Darlene, grandchildren Sara and Kenny), Shawn Curtis (Jennifer). Grandson Shawn Curtin Jr. (Carole, great granddaughter Bella). He is also survived by many loving cousins and sister, Mary Jane (Michael) Perrotta.
He is predeceased by his parents, longtime companion Harriet Chapman, step son Kenny Curtis and friends that he held close to his heart.
The memories you made with us will always stay so close to our hearts- we can not thank you enough for touching the lives of so many with your love and generosity.
We will join together in a celebration of life on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 from 4-7:30pm,7:30-8pm we will have a brief service and a chance to share fond memories and stories. Final resting will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers and honor of Sam's memory please play the lotto, purchase a scratch off ticket or visit a casino. Good Luck!!!
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 8, 2019