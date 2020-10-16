Sandra Huckell Muller
Poughkeepsie - Sandra Huckell Muller, 68, a lifelong area resident, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at The Eleanor Nursing Care Center in Hyde Park.
Born in Poughkeepsie on August 13, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Walter Huckell and Marie Collins Huckell Dumas. Her mother and stepfather, Normand Dumas, survive in Poughkeepsie.
Sandy worked for the Dutchess Bureau of Medical Economics in Poughkeepsie for twenty-two years until her retirement.
A lung cancer survivor, she enjoyed walking on the Walkway Over the Hudson, especially if it was for a worthy charitable cause.
Sandy loved butterflies and was known for her fun-loving spirit. She liked to have a good time and was always the "life of the party".
Along with her mother and stepfather, she is survived by her grandson, Isiah Hudson, of Hyde Park; and two brothers, Walter Huckell, of Poughkeepsie, and Ronald Huckell and wife, Carol, of South Carolina.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her daughter, Tiffany Huckell; and brother, Donald Huckell.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.alz.org
)
