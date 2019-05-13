Sandra K. Lown



Poughkeesie - Sandra K. Lown, 78, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Poughkeepsie NY after a brief illness. She was born in Sault Ste Marie, MI on March 15, 1941 to parents Ellen Bazinet and Merle Williams. Sandra was employed by IBM East Fishkill for 20 years until her retirement in 2004. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Sandra is survived by her 11 children, Jimmy Burns and his wife, Linda of Goose Creek SC, Ellen Zehnacker of Poughkeepsie NY, Wanda Forte and her husband Domenick of Myrtle Beach SC, Jennifer Hoag of Poughkeepsie NY, Adam Burns and his wife Tina of Horseheads NY, Loretta Butler and her husband Chris of Poughkeepsie NY, Tena Colucci and her husband Bruce of Mission Viejo CA, Rebecca Mulder of Poughkeepsie NY, Robert Mulder of Poughkeepsie NY and Heather Lown of Poughkeepsie NY as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Sandra was a very generous person to those around her and did not like being the center of attention. To honor her character and her wishes, services will remain private. In lieu flowers; donations can be made to a charity of your choosing or the DC SPCA in her name. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www,wmgmilerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019