Sandra L. Cannistra
Poughkeepsie - Sandra L. Cannistra, 77, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center following a long battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Englewood, NJ on April 20, 1942 to Samuel and Charlotte MacLachlan. On May 20, 1962, she married Nicholas E. Cannistra, Sr. in Tuckahoe, NY.
A local Town of Poughkeepsie resident since 1972, Sandra worked as a healthcare receptionist and bookkeeper in the healthcare industry for many years after being a hard working stay-at-home mom while she raised her three children. "Sandy" loved to sew and knit; and was truly creative with her craft. She would frequently knit hats for her grandchildren, friends, and soldiers who were at war. Her greatest accomplishments and pride were her children and grandchildren whom she loved and laughed with daily.
Sandra is survived by her mother, Charlotte E. MacLachlan of Bronxville, NY, her daughter, Karen E. Rugar of Gardiner, NY, her son, Nicholas E. Cannistra, Jr. and wife Sonja, grandson, Nevin, of Pine Bush, NY, and son, Robert M. Cannistra and his wife Kara, grandsons, Luca, Rylan, and Nico, of LaGrange, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Nicholas on May 22, 2013, and her son-in-law David Rugar.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 immediately followed by a funeral service at 4:00pm. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral arrangements are under the supervision of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020