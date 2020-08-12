Sandra Lee (Cathcart) Tripodi
Marshfield - Sandra Lee (Cathcart) Tripodi, 76, of Marshfield, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth.
Mrs. Tripodi was born in Lowell, the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Bolton) Cathcart.
Sandra graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1962 and attended classes at Boston University and Dutchess Community College. For several years, she was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY and later transferred to Boston from where she retired in 1992 and resided on Cape Cod.
Mrs. Tripodi was a lieutenant Girl Officer at Lowell High, a past volunteer with the Girl Scouts and was very involved in Marshfield community affairs. She enjoyed going to the beach, playing tennis and golf and was an avid runner in high school. She also enjoyed doing arts and crafts and always enjoyed a good jigsaw puzzle. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She was the wife of the late Michael J. Tripodi who passed away in 2005 and previously the wife of the late Robert J Caron who passed away in 1996 with whom had two children.
Mrs. Tripodi is survived by her loving daughter Lee Skilling and her husband Brian of Sandwich, MA, her loving son Rob Tripodi and his wife Debbie of Pembroke, MA, three adoring grandchildren, Zach Tripodi, Ashley Tripodi and Madison Tripodi, a brother, Fred Cathcart Jr. and his wife Diane of Dracut, MA, three sisters, Brenda Baker of Rhinebeck, NY, Ellie Carrigan of The Villages, FL, and Jessie Price and her husband David of Lowell as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1pm at Edson Cemetery, Lowell. Friends and extended family are invited to participate online at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Jude Foundation can be made. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. N. CHELMSFORD, MA. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com