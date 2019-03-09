Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Sandra M. Kosakowski

Wappingers Falls - Sandra Mary Laing Kosakowski, of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest in the presence of loved ones on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 79.

Daughter of the late John D. and Mary F. Ziemlewicz Laing, she was born July 25, 1939 in Poughkeepsie. Sandy was an honor key graduate of Arlington High School. She grew up in Freedom Plains and spent her adult life in Wappingers Falls. On July 11, 1960 she married Henry Anthony Kosakowski in Poughkeepsie. Hank preceded her in death on August 25, 1990.

Prior to her retirement, Sandy worked for many years as the Deputy Town Clerk for the Town of Wappinger. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hughsonville Fire Company. Sandy enjoyed attending Scottish Society events locally. She also liked singing and dancing.

Survivors include her children, John H. Kosakowski and his wife, Kimberly of Wappingers Falls, David A. Kosakowski and his wife, Christine of Wappingers Falls, Lisa A. Bittner and her husband, Kenneth of Salt Point and Kevin M. Kosakowski and his wife, Carole of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Kasey Kosakowski, Scott and Tyler Kosakowski, John Bittner, Rebecca Bittner Rathjen, William Bittner and Kylie Kosakowski; her sister, Margaret E. MacKinnon; as well and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Hank Kosakowski, Sandy was predeceased by her brother, James Alfred Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 11 at the funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9 in Fishkill.

For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
