Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
Sandra Sherman


1943 - 2019
Sandra Sherman Obituary
Sandra Sherman

New Paltz - Sandra Sherman, age 76, of New Paltz, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home.

Sandra was born January 25, 1943 in New York, NY. She is the daughter of the late

Anthony and Evelyn (Gallagher) Zappone.

Sandy devoted her life to her family and teaching and taught with the Highland

Central School District until her retirement. Following 33 years of teaching at the elementary school level, she then spent 17 years at Marist College supervising student teachers. She spent her summers working at a multitude of jobs, which included several positions at SUNY New Paltz, among them several summers teaching in the Migrant Education Program.

Sandy also tutored students and worked at an After School Reading Program. She was a member of the NYSUT and was active in the Poughkeepsie Branch of the AAUW, and she was involved in their Leading to Reading program and Court Watch Initiative.

Following her retirement, Sandy kept very busy with her family and a circle of very dear friends and volunteered at a domestic violence shelter, as well as participating in a holiday gift/wrapping program, a book club, and a mah jongg group. Her favorite activity was visiting with her children and grandchildren around the country.

Sandy is survived by two daughters: Pamela Sherman of Fort Worth, TX and Kristin (Bob) Furneaux of Gilbert, AZ; one son: Scott (Kristen) Sherman of Cary, NC; one sister: Darlene Van Tine of New Paltz, NY; three brothers: Donald (Helen) Keegan of Baltimore, MD, Dennis (Rae) Zappone of New Paltz, NY, Raymond (Donna) Zappone of Strongsville, OH, as well as her sister-in-law, Darlene (Dave) Plavchak of Highland, NY. She was also survived

by her raison d'etre: her grandchildren, Fintan, Connor, Evan, Riley, Hudson and Graedy, as well as her many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15 from 2 - 6 pm at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY, followed by burial at Lloyd Cemetery, Highland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Hospice of the Hudson Valley.

Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Sandra with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
