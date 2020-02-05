|
Sandra Valentine Klein
Cold Spring - September 30, 1936 to November 22, 2019
Born and raised in Stanford Conn. Her parents, James and Gadys Valintine who predeceased her.
She graduated from Tufts University in Boston. Worked as a dental hygienist and after raising a family she returned to work as a dental hygienist retiring at age 79. She married Samuel Klein, President of NY Plumbers who predeceased her in 2000. They had 3 children who they raised in Irvington NY. Daughter Julie Tooth, husband Garry and daughter Isabella Garrison NY. Son Mark Klein and his son Jacob, Poughkeepsie NY. Daughter Lisa and Peter Miller and her two sons, Aiden and Leeland Janus in Cornwall NY.
Being known for outgoing personality Sandra and Sunny were both exceptional golfers and were both club champions in several clubs in Westchester county.
She relocated to Cold Spring with her 18 year companion Nick Janus who will remain in the area.
Donations can be given to her favorite charity, s.
There will be a private event to celebrate her life February 9.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020