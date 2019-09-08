|
|
Sanford R. Horwitz
Bedford Hills - Sanford R. Horwitz, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 89.
Also known as Dad, Sandy, Poppa, Poppa Sandy and The Maven, he was born in Albany, one of three brothers, to Louis and Betty (Axelrod) Horwitz and went to Schuyler High School. After high school, Sanford worked for the Albany Times Union and met his Myra Bernzweig who later became his beloved wife (who predeceased him in 1989). Sanford is famous, among other things, for his words of wisdom such as, "If you put something in its place, you'll always know where to find it."
Sanford and Myra moved to Poughkeepsie where they were married in 1953, where Sanford took over his father-in-law's Bert's Floor Covering on Main Street following his service in Europe for the United States Army during the Korean War, and where they raised their three children, Lisa, Scott and Karen. Their fourth child, Stephen, died just before his fifth birthday. He served on the Board of Trustees of Temple Beth-El and the Jewish Community Center in Poughkeepsie, for which he was honored as Man of the Year in 1981.
Sanford's hobbies were playing and watching golf, telling jokes, doing crossword puzzles, bowling and fixing absolutely everything, but he loved nothing more than his family. He was devoted to his wife, for whom he brought weekly roses, to his children, whom he modeled leading a loving and hard working life, to his seven grandchildren, whom he loved and also admired, and to his three beautiful great-granddaughters who made him smile the biggest smiles and served as the best medicine a man could have.
After Myra passed away, Sanford moved to Bedford Hills to be closer to his family.
Sanford is survived by his daughter, Lisa (and Mark) Schwartz of Bedford Hills, their children, Bari (and Matt) Greenfield and two granddaughters of New York City, Daniel (and Linda) Schwartz and one granddaughter of White Plains, his son, Scott (and Amy) Horwitz of Bedford Hills, their children Melissa (and Mitch) Drucker of New York City, Robbie Horwitz of New York City and Jake Horwitz of New York City, his daughter, Karen (and Bruce Sabath) of Katonah, their children Jeremy (and Kathryn) Sabath of Akron, Ohio and Michael Sabath of Los Angeles; his brothers Erwin (and Sheila) Horwitz of University Park, Florida and their two children and grandchildren, and Howard (and Cindy) Horwitz of The Villages, Florida and Howard's two children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in a private graveside service at Temple Beth-El Cemetary and shiva will be observed at Lisa's home on Sunday, from 4-8pm with a service at 7pm, Monday, from 6-8pm with a service at 7pm and Tuesday from 6-8pm.
In his memory, the family is asking that those who wish to make donations be made to The Myra Horwitz Memorial Garden fund at Temple Beth-El, Pouhgkeepsie, NY or to the United State Holocaust Museum, DC. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 8, 2019