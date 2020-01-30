Services
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Chapel of the Convent of Mercy
634 New Scotland Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Convent of Mercy
634 New Scotland Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santo LoGiudice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santo (Sam) LoGiudice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santo (Sam) LoGiudice Obituary
Santo (Sam) LoGiudice

Wappingers Falls - LoGiudice, Santo (Sam) died peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Born in Albany, he was the fourth of five children of Santo and Genevieve Vigliucci LoGiudice. He was a beloved middle school teacher in the Wappingers Falls school district for many years.

Sam had a caring spirit and was known to open his heart and home to anyone in need. He loved freely, forgave easily, and accepted everyone for who they were. He had a deep appreciation for the theatre and the arts. Sam was a gifted dancer, had a beautiful voice and a creative streak which brought joy to his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed.

Santo was predeceased by his sister, Connie Pfister, and her husband Joseph; his brother, Joseph, and his wife Mary; and his brother-in law, Arthur Couser. He is survived by his sons, Marcus (Susan), Jonathan (Sirilak), and Christopher, and by his sisters, Carmela Couser and Sister Mary Ann LoGiudice RSM. Also survived by six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at the Chapel of the Convent of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Avenue, Albany from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow immediately in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Donations in Santo's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -