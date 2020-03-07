Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Flickinger Thornton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Flickinger Thornton Obituary
Sara Flickinger Thornton

Poughkeepsie - Sara Flickinger Thornton of Poughkeepsie entered into her rest on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Martha and John Flickinger.

Sara is survived by her beloved sister, Marty Mazzocki, her devoted son, Stephen Thornton; stepchildren, all of whom she cherished as her own, Lynda Millet and Thomas Thornton; and daughters-in-law, Susan Ruggeri-Thornton and Vicky Thornton.

She was predeceased by her sons, James H. and Richard Thornton, and her husband, Dick Thornton, all of whom she will join at Wappingers Rural Cemetery.

Sara was an elementary school teacher, a wife, a mother, a lover of literature and dragonflies. She will be missed by her adored grandchildren, Brienne Thornton of Binghamton, Tyler Thornton of Cadiz, Kentucky and Kaylin Thornton of Newburgh, as well as her countless great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, with whom there was no difference. She was also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive their friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wappingers Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sara's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -