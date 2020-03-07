|
Sara Flickinger Thornton
Poughkeepsie - Sara Flickinger Thornton of Poughkeepsie entered into her rest on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Martha and John Flickinger.
Sara is survived by her beloved sister, Marty Mazzocki, her devoted son, Stephen Thornton; stepchildren, all of whom she cherished as her own, Lynda Millet and Thomas Thornton; and daughters-in-law, Susan Ruggeri-Thornton and Vicky Thornton.
She was predeceased by her sons, James H. and Richard Thornton, and her husband, Dick Thornton, all of whom she will join at Wappingers Rural Cemetery.
Sara was an elementary school teacher, a wife, a mother, a lover of literature and dragonflies. She will be missed by her adored grandchildren, Brienne Thornton of Binghamton, Tyler Thornton of Cadiz, Kentucky and Kaylin Thornton of Newburgh, as well as her countless great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren, with whom there was no difference. She was also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive their friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wappingers Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sara's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020