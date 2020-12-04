1/
Sarah Kohn
Sarah Kohn

MILLBROOK - Sarah Kohn, 94, an area resident since 2011 and formerly of Long Island, died on 1st December, 2020 at The Fountains in Millbrook.

Born in London, England on September 20, 1926, she was the daughter of George and Edith Western and the last survivor of 7 siblings. Sarah was married to Morris (deceased) for almost 67 years. They met during World War II in Cirencester, England and were married in Oyster Bay, NY on December 6, 1946. Sarah was a seamstress her entire life and until recently was still making and donating knitted hats for infants to a nearby hospital. One of her warmest memories is when she and Morris took the Concorde jet to visit family in England.

Sarah is survived by her son, Russell Kohn and his wife, Karen of Hopewell Junction, NY and her son, Stephen Kohn and his wife, Sue of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Joanna, Eric, Robert, Gregory, Kierstin and Philp "Max"; and her great-grandchildren: Alex, Owen, Nate, Morgan, Henry, Sophia, William, Adelyn, and Lillian.

Sarah's family wants to thank The Fountains at Millbrook for all that they have done over the past 10 years and special thanks to those at The Inn and Hudson Valley Hospice for their caring attention over the past year.

Funeral services will be private at this time. Please visit Sarah's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
