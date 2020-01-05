|
Sarah Tuller
Sarah Tuller, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and "Bubi" to all, passed away peacefully in Florida on January 2 at age 97.
Born in Poland, Sarah's world changed with the start of World War II. She and her parents miraculously survived the Holocaust thanks to an abundance of luck, fierce resilience, and the bravery and generosity of others. Sarah's two brothers and most of her extended family perished in the war. She married Alex "Sasha" Tuller, the love of her life, while still in Poland. They, along with her parents, moved to America to begin a new life in 1946.
Sarah and Sasha became a central force and anchor of their family, building an open home and creating community wherever they went. Sasha died in 1985. Sarah honored his legacy and memory for the duration of her life. Years later, she met and married Morris Golub, who was her loving partner of 25 years until his death in 2016.
Through it all, Sarah lived her life with abundant energy, honesty, and determination. She was spunky, big-hearted, and left an indelible impression on everyone she met. She taught us that life is not always fair. But while we are here and living, we should make the most of it. She showed us how to enjoy life and treat each day as a marvelous gift.
Sarah was incredibly proud of, and is survived by, her children: Solomon Tuller, Paula and Azzy Reckess, Betty Tuller and David Lightfoot; grandchildren: Gila Reckess, David and Sarah Reckess, Jacob Reckess, Kate Kelso, Alex and Janelle Kelso; and great-grandchildren: Owen, Anya, and Ari.
Donations in Sarah's memory can be made to Temple Beth El in Poughkeepsie, where she felt at home, to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, or to any other . Other ways to pay tribute include drinking vodka, dancing your heart out, going for a brisk walk, playing a formidable game of bridge, or telling someone how much you love them.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020