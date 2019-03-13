Saul Goldstein



WAPPINGERS FALLS – Saul Goldstein, 91, a local resident since 2018, died peacefully on March 12, 2019 at the Eleanor Nursing Care Center.



Born in New York City on April 10, 1927, Saul was the son of the late Benjamin and Esther (Wolinsky) Goldstein. He served in the US Navy during WW II. He retired from the US Postal Service in the Bronx after 27 years of service and then was self-employed in tax preparation for over 20 years.



In 1946 in the Bronx, he married Anne (DeRenzo) Goldstein. His wife of 72 years survives at home. He is also survived by his daughters, Janet Dell'Olio and her husband John Badagliacca of Wappingers Falls and Rita DelValle and her husband Joseph Delvalle of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Benedetto Dell'Olio, Gianna Dell'Olio and her husband Raymond, Jennifer Castellazzi and her husband Frank, Karen Busolt and her husband Jason; his great-grandchildren, Josephine and Anthony Dell'Olio, Joseph ""Jay"" and Gabriella Castellazzi, and Jackson and Eliana Busolt; and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3-7 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill followed by a funeral service at 7pm. Private entombment will take place at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Donations may be made in Saul's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary